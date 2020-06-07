13 people shot, 4 die over 4th of July weekend in New Orleans

A 14-year-old boy and two underage girls were among the victims.

NEW ORLEANS — It was a bloody holiday weekend in New Orleans: 13 people were shot, with four of them dying.

The attacks spanned from Algiers to the French Quarter and New Orleans East. A 14-year-old boy and two girls under 18 were among the victims. Detectives opened investigation into each incident but few leads were immediately announced.

The most recent death happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on West Leverne Street, in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, near the airport.

New Orleans Police Department officials said the victim, an unidentified man, died on the way to the hospital, but no other information has been released.

Early Sunday morning, a man was found shot in the neck in his car on General De Gaulle Drive in Algiers. NOPD officials said he was shot somewhere else before driving and crashing the car.

On Saturday, three shootings across the city left several people hurt. Around 8:30 a.m., a 14-year-old boy was reportedly shot during a fight on the first block of Canal Street.

About 20 minutes later, two girls under the age of 18 were grazed by bullets on St. Claude Avenue.

Just before midnight, another man was injured in Central City on Saratoga Street. All of the victims' conditions were unknown as of Monday morning.

On Friday afternoon, a man was killed on S. Claiborne Avenue around 3:30.

Minutes later, a triple shooting was reported on the S. I-10 Service Road. One person was killed and two others were injured.

There was another triple shooting around 11 p.m. Friday. It happened in the 500 block of N. Carrollton and left three injured.

Anyone with information on any of these attacks is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

