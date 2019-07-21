New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy in Algiers Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Murl Street just before midnight.

According to initial reports, the victim was riding his bicycle when he heard gunshots coming from a dark-colored sedan. He realized he was shot and he relocated to his residence

The victim, a 13-year-old, reportedly suffered a graze wound to his lower leg.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not give any details about a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anybody with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.