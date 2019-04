NEW ORLEANS — A 13-year-old was wounded in a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday.

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around noon near the intersection of Morrison and Downman Roads.

Initial reports say the teenager was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not released any additional details about the shooting at this time.

