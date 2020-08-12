14-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in Gert Town

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the armed robbery happened around 9:22 a.m. on Nov. 30, at the intersection of Palm and Short streets.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a 14-year-old was arrested following an investigation into an armed carjacking in New Orleans’ Gert Town area last month.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the armed robbery happened around 9:22 a.m. on Nov. 30, at the intersection of Palm and Short streets. A man was stopped in his vehicle when three male suspects approached his car. The victim said one person pulled a gun and ordered him at gunpoint to get out of the car. The victim complied and the three suspects drove off with the car.

On Dec. 2, officers on patrol near Olive and General Ogden streets saw the teen who matched the description of one of the carjacking suspects. The officers stopped the teen and discovered a pink handgun in his possession which was registered to his mother.

Investigators questioned the teen and his mother at the police station, and the NOPD said he admitted to his role in the armed robbery.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Police say the two other suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call the NOPD second district detectives at 504-658-6020.

