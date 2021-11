The incident occurred just before 5 p.m., according to police.

NEW ORLEANS — A 14-year-old girl was shot near the intersection of Freret Street and Josephine Street Tuesday just before 5 p.m.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but no further information was available as of 6 p.m.

New Orleans Police said they were investigating a report of a shooting and found the victim suffering with a gunshot wound.