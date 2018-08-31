NEW ORLEANS - A 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in New Orleans East.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the teenage girl arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound to her leg. Police say the shooting occurred in the 7800 block of South Coronet Court.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will continue to update it as new information becomes available.

