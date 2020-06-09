14-year-old among 3 shot, 1 stabbed in separate overnight incidents

The 14-year-old, who has not been identified, was shot in the 2000 block of Saint Roch Avenue, in the St. Roch neighborhood.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD says a 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting overnight, alongside several others injured in separate incidents.

In three additional, separate incidents in the city, two more people were shot and another was stabbed overnight.

One of the men was shot in the 11900 block of Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East.

According to initial reports provided by NOPD, the suspect pulled up to the victim's car, fired a gun at it, then sped off.

In the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, another unidentified man was shot multiple times.

Suspects in all three of the shootings remain at large.

Police also announced they had arrested 18-year-old Richique Johnson on suspicion of stabbing a 42-year-old man in the 8600 block of Oleander Street Saturday night.

Authorities encouraged anybody with information about any of these incidents to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

