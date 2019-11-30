NEW ORLEANS —

A 14-year-old boy and an adult man were shot in the Lower Ninth Ward, police said Saturday.

The shooting reportedly took place in the 1400 block of Tupelo Street, according to a tweet from the New Orleans Police Department.

The victims were only identified as a 14-year-old and an adult man.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Authorities did not give any information about a suspect or motive for the shooting.

More Stories:

RELATED: NOPD: Men tried to pull 7-year-old girl into van off Hollygrove street

RELATED: In ride-hail boom, livery cabs feel squeezed and forgotten

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.