NEW ORLEANS —

A 14-year-old boy and an adult man were shot in the Lower Ninth Ward, police said Saturday. 

The shooting reportedly took place in the 1400 block of Tupelo Street, according to a tweet from the New Orleans Police Department. 

The victims were only identified as a 14-year-old and an adult man. 

Both victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. 

Authorities did not give any information about a suspect or motive for the shooting. 

