15-year-old accused of killing three in Gentilly shooting

The 15-year-old is also accused of attempting to kill a man and woman outside of a nearby home, according to Ferguson.

NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old arrested by New Orleans police arrested on a gun charge after he was seen running from the scene of a triple murder in Gentilly is now accused of committing the deadly crime.

According to NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson, the teenager (whose name has not been released because he is a minor) faces three counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing 17-year-old Frank Bedell, 19-year-old Haushon Miller and 19-year-old Khalil Allen on Sept. 10.

Maurice Lumar, 19, was arrested with the 15-year-old on weapons charges, but has not been named as a suspect in the killings.

A woman living at the home where the shooting occurred said that one of her two sons had people over to record music in his studio, and the guests were leaving when someone began to shoot at them.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said it sounded like at least one of the departing visitors started to shoot back.

She said she heard about a dozen gunshots in all. One of the slain men fell on her porch, and after the shooting stopped she asked her son to call 911.

"It was a lot," the woman said. Referring to the dead and wounded, she added, "My heart goes out to their parents."

