15-year-old arrested for shooting 13-year-old in Kenner

NEW ORLEANS — Kenner Police have arrested a 15-year-old for the shooting of a 13-year-old near Newport Place.

The juvenile was taken into custody at a New Orleans home, according to Kenner Police.

Police say the 13-year-old was shot multiple times on Wednesday and is in critical condition. The victim was conscious when discovered by officers but refused to give them any information.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted and the incident may be related to reports of gunfire in the area on June 26.

Police say this is just one in a series of similar incidents in that area in recent months. Police believe these incidents involve the same core group of individuals, primarily juveniles.