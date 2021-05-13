15-year-old arrested for shooting death of 14-year-old in New Orleans

An arrest warrant was obtained for the juvenile on a charge of second-degree murder. He also had an active arrest warrant out of the Seventh District.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested a 15-year-old for allegedly shooting and killing a 14-year-old last month.

NOPD said on April 19, at around 7:35 p.m., officers were called to the corner of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street where they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries the next day.

Sixth District officers on proactive patrol were able to identify the 15-year-old suspect after a traffic stop conducted on Jackson Avenue and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way at around 5:23 p.m. on May 12, according to NOPD.

The 15-year-old was booked in the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of second-degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm, illegal use of a firearm and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle according to NOPD.