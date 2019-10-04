NEW ORLEANS — Police say a 15-year-old has been arrested after a New Orleans City Councilwoman's father was carjacked Sunday. Authorities are still searching for others involved in the theft.

The New Orleans Police Department says the unnamed teenager was booked into the Orleans Juvenile Justice Center for armed carjacking, armed robbery with a firearm and possession of stolen property.

Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen said her father was sitting in his car in the 13900 block of Dwyer Road around 2 p.m. Sunday when he was carjacked. Police say the 15-year-old armed with a gun and another person walked up to the driver's door and forced the man out of the car, causing him to fall to the ground.

Investigators say the teen then drove away and met up with three other individuals nearby.

The carjacking was captured on security video.

Nguyen said her father was not hurt and his car was found later in the day.

Anyone with information about the carjacking or the identities or whereabouts of the remaining carjackers is asked to contact the NOPD seventh district detectives at 504-658-6070. People can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.