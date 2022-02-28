Teen came to visit family for Carnival; she was killed waiting in a food truck line

Heaven Nettles, 15, was killed Saturday night after being caught in crossfire.

NEW ORLEANS — Heaven Nettles, 15, was visiting New Orleans with her large extended family, waiting in line at a food truck for grilled oysters on Saturday on their way to catching the Endymion parade.

Now that family is struggling to make sense of Heaven’s tragic death by a stray bullet to the head during a barrage of gunfire aimed at two other men standing in the same line.

Nettles’ was shot once in the head and died in the hospital after attempts to save her were unsuccessful, her family said. Two other men – Donald Roberts Jr., 39 and Marvin Pepp, 56 – were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting broke out at about in the 2900 block of Tonti Street at about 7 p.m. Police have no motive or suspects, but detectives consider Nettles an innocent victim caught in the crossfire.

Raised in Los Angeles, but living in Houston since her mother died of natural causes three years ago, Nettles was among 11 children from a large blended family.

Her father, New Orleans native Jamal Briscoe, said she was especially close to her twin brother Lancer. Both were sophomores in high school, where they were considered strong students.

“She’s supposed to be in school today,” Briscoe said. “Now what do I tell her school? Her friends? We were just going to be in New Orleans for the weekend.”

Briscoe said Heaven and the rest of the family had been eagerly awaiting their traditional Carnival visit to New Orleans, especially after last years’ parades were cancelled.

“They were all still trying to get over the death of (their mother), and now this,” Briscoe said. “It’s hard.”

Heaven’s aunt, Donna Nettles, said her niece was a typical fun-loving and spirited young teenager. Her goal was to follow in her mother’s footsteps and work in the field of teaching and child development.

“She was just a child,” Nettles said. “A beautiful, silly little girl. Just a baby, really.”

Donna said her niece had last visited New Orleans for a summer camp hosted by the non-profit “Us Helping Us.”

“She loved it, absolutely loved everything about it,” she said.