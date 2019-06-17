HAMMOND, La. — Troopers say a 15-year-old is dead and two other children are critical after a crash on Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish Sunday.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on I-55 near the South Morrison Boulevard exit. Investigators say 38-year-old Viola Oliver II was trying to exit the interstate when she lost control of her 2003 Ford Explorer. The SUV ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned several times before coming to rest upside down on the I-55 West Service Road.

Troopers say three children were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the SUV during the crash. 15-year-old Solomon Short was taken to North Oaks Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The two other children suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge by helicopter. They remain in critical condition.

Police say Oliver was trapped inside her SUV and had to be extricated by the Ponchatoula Fire Department. She was also taken to North Oaks Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say impairment may have contributed to the crash. Oliver was given a ticket for careless operation and two counts of no child restraint (under 13-years-old). Additional charges may be possible as the investigation continues and troopers receive the results of a blood test.

