NEW ORLEANS -- A 15-year-old girl was shot in the chest overnight in Algiers, according to NOPD.

Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of Thayer Street. Reports of the shooting came out around 1:42 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, according to NOPD.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will release new information as it becomes available.

