15-year-old reported missing in New Orleans East

Carruth was last seen near Home Depot on the north I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl whose mother reported her missing after she disappeared Wednesday night from a Home Depot in New Orleans East.

Around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, 15-year-old Juayonna Carruth was reported missing by her mother.

Carruth was last seen near a Home Depot on the north I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East. According to the NOPD, her mother was checking on her and learned that she had gone missing from the location.

She weighs approximately 143 lbs and stands 5'6" tall.

Investigators did not say what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with additional information on Carruth’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.