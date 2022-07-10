15-year-old shot by police clings to life on a ventilator

A 15-year-old is on life support after being shot by a police officer.

GULFPORT, Miss — 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan from Gulfport is on life support after an officer-involved shooting Thursday.

Friday afternoon his family and friends rallied for justice. His mother Katrina Mateen said after the shooting at Family Dollar, her son was airlifted to a Mobile hospital.

"He's going to be on the ventilator, we're not going to take, I feel like he has got a chance. I am not going to pull the plug on him, he can come back maybe and if he can I am going to give him that chance," Mateen said.

Gulfport police say they received reports of people pointing guns at passing cars.

"They shot to kill the way they were shooting. They shot him in the head," Jaheim McMillan's aunt Natalie Young told Eyewitness News.

Chief Adam Cooper stopped short of saying an officer shot the 15-year-old, deferring to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Eyewitness News reached out to MBI, but they only said the shooting is under investigation.

"I haven't talked to anyone, no one has contacted me. When I got here yesterday they handcuffed me and walked me across the street," Mateen said.

Police say a total of five people are in custody. The mother of one of the other suspects is fighting for her child's freedom.

"They have been charged with aggravated assault and have a $500,000 bond," the mother said.

Police say several firearms were recovered at the scene.

"They complied, but they just started firing, after he was shot they actually handcuffed him," Young said.