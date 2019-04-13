NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old showed up at the hospital Friday with a gunshot wound to his back, NOPD officials said.

They believe the juvenile was shot in the 6200 block of Morrison Road in the Pines Village area in New Orleans East, according to initial police reports.

From that block, the teen made it to the hospital for treatment and the police were notified, NOPD officials said. He apparently had gunshot graze wounds to his back and forearm. His condition was unlisted as of Friday night.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated battery by shooting in their Seventh District.

No further details were available Friday night.

Officials say anyone with information on crimes should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this report placed the shooting in the 6400 block of Derbyshire Drive and reported that the victim was an adult man. The story has been updated to reflect the change.