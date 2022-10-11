x
Crime

16-year-old arrested, charged in Bourbon Street shooting

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours on November 6.

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Bourbon Street last Sunday.

The suspect is accused of shooting two women just after midnight. Police say one woman was taken to the hospital and the other had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

Due to the suspect being a juvenile, his name will not be revealed. He was found and arrested in St. Charles Parish and has been booked on one count each of aggravated battery by shooting and of being a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

