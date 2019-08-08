A 16-year-old accidentally shot his 15-year-old girlfriend in the abdomen Wednesday, according to the Houma Police Department.

Police say the unidentified 16-year-old was showing his girlfriend a stolen .40 caliber handgun when he fired a round, but didn't mean to hit her.

He was arrested at the Renatta Lake Apartments later that day, where the alleged shooting took place.

The 15-year-old girl is being treated for her injuries and is in stable condition, according to police.

The 16-year-old was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 17, illegal use of a weapon and negligent injuring.