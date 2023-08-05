16-year-old killed, 19-year-old injured in Hammond shootings Friday night

Investigators say both victims were related.

HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old male was killed, and a 19-year-old female was injured in shootings Friday night in Hammond.

Police say they received a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Natchez Street. When they arrived at the scene at 9:47 p.m., they found the 16-year-old shot dead in the road.

About eight minutes later, the officers on Natchez Street heard gunshots, and they went to a second scene in the 1400 block of Live Oak Street.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg.

Investigators say both victims were related, and "they believe that the initial shooting stemmed from an ongoing disagreement between the first victim and unknown subjects."

The investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective Rolando Duran 985-277-5756 or Lieutenant Tom Mushinsky 985-277-5743 or by calling Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.