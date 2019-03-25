NEW ORLEANS — A teenage boy was hit in a drive-by shooting while riding a scooter in the East on Saturday, according to the victim's report to NOPD officers.

Police found the unnamed 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg around 7:45 Saturday night in the 8800 block of Lake Forest Boulevard, in New Orleans East's West Lake Forest neighborhood.

EMS took the teenager to University Medical Center for treatment, NOPD officials said.

The teen told police that while riding on his moped, a silver SUV pulled up next to him and shot at him. He said he heard a single gunshot and realized he had been hit.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated battery by shooting.

The shooting is the latest of act of gun violence in the West Lake Forest neighborhood and the rest of New Orleans East this month. (See below):

Police ask that anyone with information on this crime or any crimes call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.