16-year-old MLK student stabbed by classmate, mother devastated

NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old female student was booked with two counts of second-degree battery Thursday after police say she wounded a teacher and a fellow female student with a knife at Dr. Martin Luther King Charter School for Science and Technology in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The wounded 16-year-old student was rushed to the emergency room, where she required more than 20 stitches to sew up a wound to her left thigh. No information was immediately available on the condition of the teacher.

The girl’s mother, Orilla Morgan, said she was stunned when she got the phone call Thursday morning that her daughter had been attacked and injured at school, 5300 N. Rocheblave St..

“I was angry. Devastated. At a loss for words. Confused,” Morgan said. “I feel like I deserve answers. I deserve protection for my kid. That’s supposed to be a safe place.”