17-year-old girl killed in Gentilly late Saturday night

The victim was found shot, lying on the sidewalk around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a 17-year-old teen in Gentilly.

Police responded to the call of shots fired in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue shortly before 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the female victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital via EMS, where she later died.

There is currently no information on a suspect.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed after an autopsy is conducted and her family is notified.