17-year-old shot and killed inside home in New Orleans

Police are investigating the fatal shooting but have little information to share at this time.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police department is investigating the homicide of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed inside a home in New Orleans Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, NOPD officers responded to a call about a man shot inside a home around 2:47 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The officers arrived at the home in the 9000 block of Cohn Street and found a man with a gunshot wound on his body. The victim would be pronounced dead by EMS after they arrived on the scene.

NOPD said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available currently.