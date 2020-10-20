18 charged in St. Tammany Parish's largest racketeering indictment

It begins the removal from our community of a violent gang

COVINGTON, La. — Eighteen St. Tammany Parish residents believed to be part of a violent gang have been indicted by a grand jury in what is believed to be one of the largest racketeering indictments in the parish's history.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office said the suspects are known as the “Vulture Gang” or the “Hunger Gang” and they have been known to conduct violent activity in the West 30’s neighborhood in Covington.

The suspects are believed to have been involved in attempted murders, drive-by shootings, armed robberies, executed drug distribution and other types of gun violence in the neighborhood, according to the DA's office.

The investigation of the group began about a year ago after a string of shootings on the Northshore. It included collaboration between local, parish, and federal law enforcement agencies. The DA’s office also said the group would publish rap songs to the internet that were threats to potential witnesses.

“This is an important indictment,” Montgomery said. “It begins the removal from our community of a violent gang, and it also reflects the cooperation and collaboration between federal, parish, and municipal law enforcement officials. I’m grateful for the hard work between members of my staff and these respected law enforcement officers.”

The release noted that some of the individuals included were already in jail for other charges but those ended up being connected to the racketeering indictment.

According to the DA's office, the suspects range from ages 19-to-37.

The grand jury returned a 49-count felony indictment.

Here is a list of those who were indicted and the charges they face:

• Avery Jules Fabre, Jr., 20, of Covington, five counts of assault for driving by shootings, aggravated criminal damage to property, contraband in municipal or parish prison or jail, attempted second degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (marijuana), less than 28 grams, disguising transactions involving drug proceeds, second degree battery, along with misdemeanor charges of two counts of possession of marijuana (14 grams or less), two counts of using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

• Cedric Dejuan Laurant, Jr., 21, of Covington, two counts of simple burglary of a vehicle, two counts of attempted simple burglary of an auto, two counts of attempted first degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon during drug offense or crime of violence

• Tarus Murdell McDowell, Jr., 19, of Covington, five counts of illegal use of a weapon during a drug offense or crime of violence, armed robbery, second degree battery, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, and second degree battery

• Johnterrius Devell Mcdowell, 20, of Covington, five counts of assault by driving by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, two counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, second degree battery, along with misdemeanor charges of illegal carrying of weapons and resisting an officer by flight

• Jalen Ladarrion Dillworth, 20, of Covington

• Jaydon Terry Carter, 19, of Covington, second degree battery, five counts of assault by driving by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon during drug offense or crime of violence, and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence

• Markell Devon Powell, 27, of Covington, attempted second degree murder, possession with intent to distribute heroin, disguising transactions involving drug proceeds, conspiracy to introduce contraband into municipal or parish jail (less than 28 grams of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance), as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana (14 grams or less)

• Mikhail Omar Washington, 27, of Covington, attempted second degree murder, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana (second offense)

• Joshua Dwayne Price, 19, of Covington, first degree rape, illegal possession of stolen firearms, conspiracy to possess pornography involving juveniles, possession of pornography involving juveniles, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana (14 grams or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, resisting an officer by flight, and possession of marijuana (14 grams or less)

• Thomas Denzel Celestine, 21, of Covington, first degree rape,

• Cole Anthony Anderson, Jr., 20, of Covington, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, second degree battery, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana (14 grams or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

• Christian Manuel Montana, 22, of Covington, conspiracy to distribute pornography involving juveniles and distribution of pornography involving juveniles

• Rico Alonzo Bedford, 26, of Covington, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a convicted felon, attempted possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a convicted felon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia

• Bennie Selvage, Jr., 36, of Covington, conspiracy to introduce contraband into municipal or parish jail (less than 28 grams of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance)

• Mitreon Brumfield, 25, of Covington

• Ava Bleu Williamson, 20, of Covington, illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (marijuana), less than 28 grams, disguising transactions involving drug proceeds, as well as a misdemeanor charge of using or possessing drug paraphernalia

• Roniesha Adriane Cooper, 29, of Covington, conspiracy to introduce contraband into municipal or parish jail (less than 28 grams of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance)