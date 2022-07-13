18-year-old arrested after baby shot outside New Orleans Costco

The child was inside a car near the fuel pumps when a gun went off, striking the child in the leg.

NEW ORLEANS — An 18-year-old man is reportedly in custody following a shooting at the New Orleans Costco gas station that wounded a 1-year-old child.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that 18-year-old Zyaire Cornelius was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center at 11:21 p.m. on Tuesday on charges of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Around 3:50 p.m., a 1-year-old was rushed to a hospital after it was shot in the gas station area of the Costco. New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Gary Scheets said the child was shot int he leg and a weapon was recovered. Scheets said the child was in critical but stable condition.

The newspaper reports that the child was inside a car near the fuel pumps when a gun went off, striking the child in the leg.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NOPD Second District at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Tuesday's incident is the third shooting of a small child this year. A two-year-old boy was shot and fatally wounded on June 22nd in Hollygrove. On April 25th a three-year-old girl was killed by gunfire in the French Quarter.

This is the second high-profile incident at the Costco gas station. In February of this year a woman was brutally carjacked here. Kelleye Rhein was putting gas in her car when a man climbed into the driver's seat and drove off. She was dragged by her own car for about 40 feet through the parking lot, suffering a fractured skull and several cuts in the attack.