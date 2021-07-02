18-year-old arrested for the alleged shooting death of 17-year-old in St. James Parish

Upon arrival, deputies said they found 17-year-old Myron Mills, Jr with multiple gunshot wounds.

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — The St. James Parish Sheriffs office is investigating the shooting death of a juvenile Friday night.

According to a release from Sheriff Willy J. Martin, at around 9:16 p.m., officers received a call of a shooting at a home located on Nicole Street in Paulina, La

The person that called 911 reportedly told the dispatcher that his brother had just been shot according to police.

The St. James Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Mills dead on the scene.

Detectives have taken 18-year-old Terrance Beckett in custody as a suspect in the homicide and charged him with 2nd Degree Murder.

Anyone having additional information regarding this homicide can either contact the sheriff’s office at 225-562-2200 or, anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP.