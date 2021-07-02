x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

18-year-old arrested for the alleged shooting death of 17-year-old in St. James Parish

Upon arrival, deputies said they found 17-year-old Myron Mills, Jr with multiple gunshot wounds.

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — The St. James Parish Sheriffs office is investigating the shooting death of a juvenile Friday night.

According to a release from Sheriff Willy J. Martin, at around 9:16 p.m., officers received a call of a shooting at a home located on Nicole Street in Paulina, La 

The person that called 911 reportedly told the dispatcher that his brother had just been shot according to police.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found 17-year-old Myron Mills, Jr with multiple gunshot wounds.

The St. James Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Mills dead on the scene.

Detectives have taken 18-year-old Terrance Beckett in custody as a suspect in the homicide and charged him with 2nd Degree Murder. 

Anyone having additional information regarding this homicide can either contact the sheriff’s office at 225-562-2200 or, anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP.

RELATED: Woman shot to death near Lakefront Airport, NOPD says

RELATED: City cracks down on bars ahead of Mardi Gras weekend, 4 closed overnight
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020