18-year-old killed in fatal crash, police arrest drunk driver

18-year-old Mohammad Zidan, of Harvey, was killed in the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — An 18-year-old from Harvey was killed in a two-vehicle crash in St. John the Baptist Parish Friday night, according to Lousiana State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash around midnight I-55 near the Ruddock exit.

Investigators say a 2021 Nissan Titan was driving north on I-55 near Ruddock when the driver of the Nissan got sick and pulled onto the shoulder between the right lane of I-55 North and the Ruddock exit lane.

After they stopped, the ill driver and the rear-seat passenger, 18-year-old Mohammad Zidan got out of the vehicle to switch positions.

When Zidan opened the driver’s side door to get in, a vehicle traveling in the right lane of I-55 North went onto the shoulder and hit Zidan and the Nissan.

After hitting Zidan, the driver fled the scene and continued traveling north on I-55.

Zidan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who got sick suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. There was a third person in the vehicle who was not injured in the crash.

Shortly after the crash, troopers were able to identify the vehicle that struck Zidan as a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche with help from the public.

They found 37-year-old Lawrence Darensburg and Chevrolet in Ponchatoula.

Darensburg was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

Darensburg was arrested and booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Jail for vehicular homicide, DWI (2nd Offense), felony hit and run, and other traffic-related offenses.