18-year-old man killed in St. Bernard shooting; arrest warrant issued

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office (SBSO) is investigating a homicide in Violet that occurred Wednesday afternoon just before 3 p.m..

According to the SBSO, an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times outside a residence in the 2800 block of Moss Lane.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located the victim lying at the end of the driveway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Cody Adams. According to investigators, Adams was seen leaving the scene in a 2023 blue Toyota Camry with temp tag 20263405.

Adams is wanted for the charge of principal to second degree murder. Two other associates of Adams are also wanted, although deputies are still trying to determine their identities.