18-year-old killed on Canal Street Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 700 block of Canal Street.

Police say an 18-year-old man was walking when the suspect, a 15-year-old male, approached him and shot him multiple times. The suspect was immediately arrested by officers in the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS, where he later died.

The 15-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with second degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been made aware.