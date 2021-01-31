18-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a car Wednesday in Jefferson Parish

Police said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment that night but died from her injuries Friday.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A woman has died after a fatal crash in Harvey Wednesday, January 27, according to Jefferson Parish police.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reported, deputies responded to the intersection of Lapalco Blvd. and Manhattan Blvd at about 6:45 Wednesday night, to calls of a person being hit by a car.

In a release from Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the driver of the car, a 33-year-old Terrytown resident, was traveling westbound in the middle lane of the 1500 block of Lapalco Blvd. and claimed she did not see the 18-year-old pedestrian before the crash.

The victim was described as an 18-year-old woman from Harvey, Louisiana, according to JPSO.

As of now, JPSO said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be involved in the crash but the driver did perform a sobriety test and has been cited for driving with a suspended license.