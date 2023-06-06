18-year-old shot and killed by Jefferson Parish deputy in Metairie

According to the sheriff, it started with a car that was stolen out of New Orleans, and it ended with a teenager dead.

METAIRIE, La. — It started with a car, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says was stolen out of New Orleans, it ended with a teenager dead.

Sheriff Joe LoPinto says a deputy shot and killed an 18-year-old suspect in a shooting, when he tried to escape. The scene is outside the apartment of an 18-year-old wanted in connection with a shooting in New Orleans.

"It was a very chaotic scene, I was hearing a lot of police movement and I get out of my car, and then all of a sudden, I just see a bunch of cops run out and they just said to go inside," a neighbor told Eyewitness News.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe LoPinto says deputies were setting up to execute a search warrant at the suspects' mother's home, at The Lumiere apartments on West Esplanade in Metairie, after spotting a stolen car.

"They developed a suspect vehicle on one of the shootings from New Orleans... and they also issued an arrest warrant for this suspect for that shooting for an aggravated battery on an individual in connection to that shooting," LoPinto said. "They attempted to block that vehicle in which he tried to make his escape from it. Running into the back of the fence, turning the vehicle wheels forward. One of my deputies approached him at that time. My deputy ended up firing shots into the windshield."

He died at the scene. The sheriff says they've dealt with the suspect before, arrested for both guns and drugs in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes. He had an active warrant for a shooting in New Orleans.

The father of the 18-year-old told Eyewitness News reporter Eleanor Tabone that his son's name is Calvin Cains the Third. The family was upset and devastated he was shot. Now they're now calling for answers as to why their son was shot and killed.

"My son was upstairs, so I grabbed him and took him for cover, make sure he was alright, because it sounded like the gunshots were near us. So I ran outside and looked out the door, looked out the window on the second floor," a neighbor said.

Two deputies involved were wearing body-worn cameras.