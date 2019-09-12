NEW ORLEANS — Seven.

That's how many bullets were fired through a bedroom window in the back of a home about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of North Rocheblave Street in the 7th Ward.

When all was said and done, an 18-year-old woman inside the bedroom was dead. A 61-year-old man was injured.

"I'm just lost for words. I'm just lost for words. I just - I can't believe this,” said Joycelyn Allen. “I'm thinking she's on the porch or in the backyard or whatever. You do this? This like a hit."

Allen was among those who stopped by the home on Monday. She knew the victim through a relative. The news was shocking enough. What she saw made it worse.

“This was like, really like, a hit to me,” she said.

This isn't the first time violence has hit close to Allen.

Her niece, 5-year-old Brianna Allen, was shot and killed in Central City when a stray bullet hit her during a family birthday party.

She was as sad Monday as she was that day in May 2012 when her niece died.

“I'm so sorry this happened,” she said. “They just taking lives.”

The life taken Sunday night inside the home on North Rocheblave wasn't the only one.

Across town in Central City, investigators searched for clues after a shooting at Washington Avenue and South Rocheblave Street.

A small memorial for the man who died was placed in the same spot where evidence cones sat hours earlier. Four others were also injured.

So far this year, there have been 111 killings in New Orleans, 17 percent fewer than this time last year.

Police have not released details about either shooting.

