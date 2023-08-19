19-year-old shot, killed in Bogalusa

The victim was identified as Tajdryn Forbes.

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police say a 19-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

The victim was identified as Tajdryn Forbes. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found more than 50 shell casings at the scene on Florence Avenue.

Forbes was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

In a Facebook post, police said quote: "numerous leads are being investigated and updates will follow"

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call the Bogalusa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 985-732-6238 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 877-903-7867. Callers may remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward.