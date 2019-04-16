NEW ORLEANS — A warrant is out for one of two people police believe tried to kill a man in the East early March, NOPD officials announced Tuesday.

Jermaine Sandifer, 19, is wanted in connection to a shooting in the 4500 block of Wilson Avenue in the Plum Orchard on March 2 that seriously injured a man, police officials said.

After investigating the attack, NOPD detectives in the Fourth District identified Sandifer as one of two men who allegedly shot a man multiple times in his lower body as he was getting out of a car around 6 o'clock that morning.

Sandifer faces arrest for attempted second-degree murder, plus aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a firearm, officials said.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing. Detectives are still working to identified the second subject in the shooting. They did not state a motive.

Sandifer was previously arrested in mid-February and booked with aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and negligent injuring. It was his first arrest on record. His bond was set at $8,000, according to court records.

He appeared in magistrate court on March 15 for a progress report, nearly two weeks after this allegedly attack, records show.

Police officials asked that anyone with information on Sandifer's whereabouts or more information on the incident should call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.