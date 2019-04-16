NEW ORLEANS — One of two people wanted for allegedly shooting a man multiple times in early March had been arrested and bonded out of jail in mid-February on multiple gun charges, court records show.

NOPD officials announced Tuesday that Jermaine Sandifer, 19, is wanted in connection to a shooting in the 4500 block of Wilson Avenue on March 2 that seriously injured a man.

He's one of two people that NOPD officials say shot a man multiple times in his lower body as he was getting out of a car around 6 o'clock that morning in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.

Sandifer was arrested exactly two weeks earlier to the day of the Wilson Avenue shooting, on Feb. 16. In that instance, he was booked for aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and negligent injuring. It was his first arrest on record in Orleans Parish. His bond was set at $8,000, according to court records.

He then appeared in magistrate court on March 15 for a progress report, nearly two weeks after the allegedly March 2 attack, records show.

RELATED: Man shot in New Orleans East, police say

Sandifer faces arrest for attempted second-degree murder, plus aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a firearm, officials said.

His next court appearance in the February arrest, for the Orleans District Attorney's Office to show cause, is scheduled for this Thursday, April 18.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing. Detectives are still working to identified the second subject in the shooting. They did not state a motive.

Police officials asked that anyone with information on Sandifer's whereabouts or more information on the incident should call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.