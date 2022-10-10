19-year-old woman shot, killed in Laplace

Deputies found 19-year-old Yasmine Halum Haitham unresponsive in the driveway of a home.

NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead in Laplace.

Deputies say they responded to a call about gunshots in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Yasmine Halum Haitham unresponsive in the driveway of a home with a gunshot wound to her chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she later died.