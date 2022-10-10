x
19-year-old woman shot, killed in Laplace

Deputies found 19-year-old Yasmine Halum Haitham unresponsive in the driveway of a home.
Credit: aijohn784 - stock.adobe.com
Crime scene tape in the foreground with a blurred police car in the background at a crime scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead in Laplace.

Deputies say they responded to a call about gunshots in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Yasmine Halum Haitham unresponsive in the driveway of a home with a gunshot wound to her chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she later died. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS.

