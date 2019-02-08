A man is wanted on suspicion of aggravated rape after the NOPD identified him nearly 20 years after the crime.

The New Orleans Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Andre Reddic for the aggravated rape of a juvenile on Sept. 11, 2000.

The crime took place in the 8100 block of the I-10 Service Road, according to investigators.

NOPD's sex crimes unit positively identified Reddic as the perpetrator, authorities said. It was unclear Friday afternoon how they connected the man to the 19-year-old rape.

Reddic is not in police custody, but officials said when he is located, Reddic will be arrested for aggravated rape.

The NOPD is asking anybody with information about this incident or on the whereabouts of Andre Reddic to contact NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit detectives at 504-658-5523, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.