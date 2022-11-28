2 arrested for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in St. Bernard

21-year-old Cody Adams and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Chalmette were taken into custody and booked with second degree murder

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Violet.

21-year-old Cody Adams of the 3100 block of Oak Drive in Violet and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Chalmette are in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, according to the SBSO. They will be extradited to St. Bernard Parish and booked with second-degree murder.

The 18-year-old man was shot multiple times outside a residence in the 2800 block of Moss Lane on November 23.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying at the end of the driveway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Adams was seen leaving the scene in a 2023 blue Toyota Camry with two male passengers. Detectives said one of those passengers was the juvenile that was arrested. The other passenger has not been identified, and witnesses told detectives that he fled the scene on foot.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office at (504) 271-2501.