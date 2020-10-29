2 arrested for looting in New Orleans amid after Hurricane Zeta: Report

Johnson reportedly said that they went into the Dollar General because the door was “wide open.”

NEW ORLEANS — Two people in New Orleans were arrested shortly after Hurricane Zeta passed through the city Wednesday for allegedly looting a Dollar General store during the storm, according to a report from The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

NOPD officers arrested 49-year-old Dmitri Vychko and 32-year-old Rhiannon Johnson after responding to a burglar alarm at the Dollar General in the 4500 block of Old Gentilly Road about 9:20 p.m. and seeing the pair walking away from the store's open door, according to the newspaper.

The newspaper reported that Vychko was too intoxicated to give a statement to police when they were detained.

Johnson reportedly said that they went into the Dollar General because the door was “wide open.”

She told police she picked up a crate of unspecified goods and left it near a garbage bin outside before leaving.

However, police said, officers found a new pair of slippers with the price tag still on while searching Johnson’s purse and a “freshly” opened pack of Sour Patch candy in Vychko’s pocket as they patted him down.

According to the newspaper, police did recover the crate of goods by the garbage bin.

Both were booked with one count of looting, which Louisiana law defines as burglarizing a home or business during a state of emergency such as a hurricane.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of Zeta, which caused widespread property damage and power outages in Southeastern Louisiana.

If convicted, they face a minimum of three years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Neither Johnson, whose name in court records is also listed as Mindy Johnson, nor Vychko had appeared for a bail hearing Thursday morning.

