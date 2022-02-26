2 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Conti

NEW ORLEANS — Two people have been killed and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 2900 block of Conti Street.
The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m.
According to the NOPD, officers responded to the report people injured and found three victims. Two men were declared dead at the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Her condition was undisclosed.
