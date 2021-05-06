2 dead, 1 wounded in separate early shootings in New Orleans

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Cindy Place and Wendy Lane

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two men are dead and one other was wounded in separate early morning shootings in New Orleans on Thursday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first shooting was reported around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Cindy Place and Wendy Lane in New Orleans East. Officers arriving at the scene found a man who had been shot. He would later be declared dead.

About an hour later, NOPD officers began investigating a separate shooting near St. Charles and Jackson avenues. Police say a man with a gunshot wound was brought to a hospital by private car, and another wounded man was found at the scene. The police department later said that one of the victims had died.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the NOPD at 504-658-5300. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.