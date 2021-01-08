12 pm: NOPD gives details about Frech Quarter shooting, violent weekend in New Orleans

In total, there were at least 13 separate shooting incidents in New Orleans over the weekend, killing 2 and wounding 17.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police will address violent crime in the city after a particularly bloody weekend that left more than a dozen people wounded and several dead.

The press conference with NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the NOPD's Mid-City headquarters. The news conference will be live-streamed on WWLTV.com and on the WWL-TV Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

The weekend started on a violent note when a 7-year-old boy was brought to a New Orleans emergency room with a gunshot wound sometime shortly after midnight. That shooting happened a block east of Downman Road, about a quarter of a mile north of Chef Menteur Highway. It's still unclear how the boy was shot or by who.

In one shooting early Sunday morning, five people were wounded by gunfire in the French Quarter around 3 a.m. after an argument broke out between two people near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Street, in the middle of the city's tourism center during one of the busiest times of the week. One person was detained in connection with that shooting.

Less than two hours later, four more people were shot in the Treme near Saint Louis Cemetery No. 2. One of those victims, identified only as a juvenile, died from his injuries. Three others were hospitalized. According to our partners at the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, a 15-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with that shooting after going to a relative's house to pack his belongings to leave town.

The relative reportedly called the police after the teenager told them that he had just shot somebody, whose name, the newspaper said, matched one of the hospitalized victims.

In total, there were at least 13 separate shooting incidents in New Orleans over the weekend. At least two people were killed and another 17 wounded by gunfire between Friday and Monday.

