Police reported the discovery around 7:45 p.m. It's unclear when the car went into the canal or how the two people died.

NEW ORLEANS — Two bodies were found in a car submerged in a canal in the Little Woods area Saturday evening.

Police reported the discovery around 7:45 p.m. It's unclear when the car went into the canal or how the two people died.

No additional information was immediately provided by NOPD officials.

More Stories: