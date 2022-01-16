2 dead in separate New Orleans shootings less than 30 minutes apart: NOPD

The victims were 70 and 51 years old, police said.

NEW ORLEANS — Two men are dead after they were shot in separate shootings in New Orleans that happened Saturday after 11:30 p.m. and before midnight, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department said.

The first shooting happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in Little Woods, a neighborhood in New Orleans East.

NOPD officers were responding to reports of a man wounded by gunfire in the 6200 block of Curran Blvd when they found the 70-year-old victim. Paramedics were called to the scene, and they declared the victim dead.

"Homicide Detective Chris Puccio is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300," the NOPD report said.

Less than 30 minutes later, a 51-year-old man was fatally shot in the St. Roch neighborhood.

NOPD officers responding to calls of a man wounded by gunfire found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the 3100 block of St. Roch Avenue before midnight.

The victim was declared dead by paramedics at the scene, the report said.

"Homicide Detective Chris James Fyfe is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300," the report said.

NOPD officials labeled the killings as homicides, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scenes and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victims, how and why, the investigations are far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigations can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information about the shooting may be released further into the investigation.

The victims' names are being withheld until an autopsy can be performed by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office. The Coroner's Office will release the victims' name and an official cause of death, but not before the victim's family can be reached.