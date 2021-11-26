2 found shot to death in car in Algiers: NOPD

Both victims were wounded by gunfire, and both victims died at the scene, police said.

NEW ORLEANS — Police found the remains of two male victims in a car in Algiers late Thanksgiving night, a police spokesperson said.

Officers with New Orleans Police Department's Fourth District were sent to look into reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Tullis Drive around 11:23 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two male victims inside a vehicle, the spokesperson said.

Both victims were wounded by gunfire, and both victims died at the scene, police said.

First reports from the investigation did not say if the victims were adults.

NOPD officials labeled the killings homicides, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867