2 found shot to death in car near Algiers park

NEW ORLEANS — Two men were found shot to death in a car near Brechtel Park in Algiers Monday night, according to the NOPD.

The shooting was reported just after 11:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of Tullis Drive. The street runs along the southern edge of Brechtel Park, with the 5300 blocks bordering an adjacent residential neighborhood.

Police say they arrived to find two adult male victims with what appeared to be gunshot wounds inside a car. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released any information on a possible suspect or motive in the double homicide.

Neither victim has been identified pending notification of each man's next of kin.

