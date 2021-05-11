2 found shot to death in Gentilly double-murder

First responders pronounced the pair dead at the scene, but it's unclear when they died or how long they were there before police arrived.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were found shot to death in Gentilly Tuesday morning, the NOPD said.

The double murder was discovered in the 4200 block of Hamburg Street around 7:12 a.m. NOPD officers responded to the area and found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

First responders pronounced the pair dead at the scene, but it's unclear when they died or how long they were there before police arrived.

Neither person has been identified.

More Stories: