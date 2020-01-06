2 hurt in Freret Street double shooting

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened before 7:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Freret Street.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two people were hospitalized after a double shooting in New Orleans’ Central City area on Monday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened before 7:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Freret Street. Preliminary reports say a woman was shot in the arm and a man was shot in the face.

The NOPD said a person was detained at the scene in relation to the investigation.

The Central City shooting is the second shooting reported in New Orleans on Monday with multiple victims. Around 2 a.m., officers began investigating a separate triple shooting in Mid-City that left one person dead and injured two others.

