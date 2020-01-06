x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

crime

2 hurt in Freret Street double shooting

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened before 7:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Freret Street.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two people were hospitalized after a double shooting in New Orleans’ Central City area on Monday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened before 7:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Freret Street. Preliminary reports say a woman was shot in the arm and a man was shot in the face.

The NOPD said a person was detained at the scene in relation to the investigation.

The Central City shooting is the second shooting reported in New Orleans on Monday with multiple victims. Around 2 a.m., officers began investigating a separate triple shooting in Mid-City that left one person dead and injured two others. 

SEE: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Mid-City triple shooting, NOPD says

MORE: Unrest overshadows peaceful US protests for another night

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |May 01, 2020